Terry Schutjer, 85 of Titonka passed away on Sunday, November 1st.

Funeral services for Terry Schutjer will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 7th at the United Methodist Church in Titonka.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the church.

Burial will be in Buffalo Township Cemetery.

The funeral service will be lived stream on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook Page. Social distancing practices will be followed at the services, and masks are REQUIRED.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Titonka are in charge of the arrangements.

Oakcrest Funeral Services

Tel: 515.295.3731

www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com