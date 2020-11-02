Red Elevator Land Discussed by the Garner City Council

It is a historic piece of property in the city of Garner and now the city council must decide how it is to be used. The council met in regular session on Tuesday of last week and took up the issue of the Red Elevator and its surrounding property. The property is located just as your enter from Highway 18 into downtown Garner. City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained the city’s role.

The city is looking to break up the land around the elevator into land parcels for future development. The land extends to the east and it contains the possibility for a number of parcels for a subdivision. As to the elevator itself, the council wants to keep the iconic building intact and a part of the community.

Kofoed cited examples of how the elevator could be used in the future.

The council will continue discussions on the matter in future meetings.