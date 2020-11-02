Julie M. Harms, 73, of Garner passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E.4th St., Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Julie Minerva Harms, the daughter of Ted and Marie (Holland) Zook, was born September 19, 1947 at Belmond, Iowa. She graduated from Belmond High School and continued her education at Hamilton Business College in Mason City. After college she worked at the nursing home in Belmond. On May 17, 1978 she was married to Harley Harms at the United Methodist Church in Garner. They lived all of their married life in Garner where they raised their family. Julie was also employed at Casey’s General Store and Prairie View Apartments. She enjoyed her family, crafts and gardening.

She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Garner.

Julie is survived by her husband, Harley, of Garner; two daughters, Carrie (Tait) Peterson of Garner and Jennifer Harms of Garner; six grandchildren, Mitchell Harms (Leah Stout), Chelsea Harms, Dana Forry, Harley (Mallory) Forry, Jessie Harms and Craig Harms; two great grandchildren, Kayden Harms and Deaundre Blocton; a sister, Nancy Rehard of Mason City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, John Rehard.