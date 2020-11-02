Jerome’s Interim Stint Done, Ternes Tabbed as New NSAA Commissioner

The North Star Athletic Association announced recently the hiring of Roger Ternes to serve as the commissioner beginning on November 1st.

“After conducting a national search, the committee was very pleased with the quality of applicants we received,” said Waldorf’s President Dr. Bob Alsop. “What stood out about Mr. Ternes was his combination of experience, knowledge, vision, and integrity. We feel very fortunate having Roger in the commissioner’s chair. The conference is in very good hands.”

Ternes is no stranger to the Midwest region, where he was a former athletic director for 37 years at 3 different universities: William Woods University (Mo.) from 1979-99, Dickinson State University (N.D.) from 1999-2010 and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls from 2010-2016.

Ternes has served on numerous conference, regional and national committees. He was the chair of the Dakota Athletic Conference Board of Directors, Vice-Chair for the NAIA Region III Management Committee, and a member of various NAIA committees (NAIA National Administrative Council, NAIA Conduct, and Competition Committee, NAIA Council of Athletics Administrators).

Prior to becoming the NSAA commissioner, Ternes served as a Major Gifts Officer at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. since Sept. 2016.

He graduated from Dickinson State with a bachelor’s degree in 1977 and continued his education at Chadron State (Neb.) with a master’s degree in 1978.

In 1978-79, Ternes was an admissions counselor and head basketball coach at Tarkio (Mo.) College. He taught classes at both William Woods and Dickinson State.

Ternes began his coaching career at Dickinson State as head basketball coach from 1975-76. He continued coaching at William Woods as the head basketball coach from 1979-92 and head softball coach at William Woods from 1982-95 and interim softball coach at Dickinson State in 2000.

“I bring broad NAIA and NCAA experiences to the position and look forward to adding to the outstanding leadership demonstrated by former commissioner Cory Anderson and interim commissioner Denny Jerome,” quoted Ternes.

Roger and his wife Audrey reside in Bismarck.

Nick Huntimer, North Star Athletic Association Sports Information Director contributed to this article.