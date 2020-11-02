Garner Hayfield Ventura Opts for Hybrid Learning

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School District is responding to the growing number of cases in Hancock County by going to a hybrid model of education. Students will be attending classes on a halftime basis and learning online the rest of the time. Garner Hayfield Ventura Community Schools Superintendent Tyler Williams explained the situation.

The district will continue to monitor the situation along with the Hancock County Public Health Department. For now, students in the district will continue on the hybrid schedule until Friday, November 13th.