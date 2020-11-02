Forrest Buffington lost his fight with the Corona virus on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Mercy One in Mason City. Forrest’s family are so thankful for the talented and dedicated staff who cared for him while he was a patient there.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held at 1:00 to 1:45 P.M. in the church fellowship hall. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Schott Funeral Home website and also Schott Funeral Home Facebook page.

A private family committal service and burial of cremains will be held in Oakland Cemetery.

