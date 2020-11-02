COVID Cases on the Rise Locally Raising Safety Concerns

Winnebago County and some other area counties in the area are seeing increases in the number of cases of COVID-19. While the numbers do not match international trends, they are alarming enough that area residents are being asked to continue using personal protective equipment. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington firmly believes that practice is very important.

There are additional concerns as we enter another flu season and its effects beyond COVID-19 on the area. Most can avoid the annual flu strains by simply getting a flu shot.

A rise in cases is not just limited to Winnebago and Hancock Counties. Other area counties are seeing jumps in cases too. Wright and Cerro Gordo Counties have seeing cases spring up in schools and in the workplace.