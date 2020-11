A much needed project is nearing an end in Kanawha. Street repairs on 5th and Main streets in Kanawha were to be completed by October 30th. The project entailed moving a fire hydrant and a water line. Work on the street itself was needed because of the large potholes that were created by trucks and general traffic over time.

According to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek, they should be done soon.

The city set up a funding measure to pay for the project and hoped to have it done before winter.