Wright County Board to Address Issues

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning with several items to address. The board will first hear about the status of COVID-19 in the county. Some schools in the county are dealing with infections and Belmond-Klemme schools have gone online for 7th thru 12 grades. The Emergency Operations Center in the county will provide an update for the supervisors on these and other cases.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will give an update on secondary roads and he will provide a map of roads where no snow removal is designated.

With the elections occurring shortly, Wright County Elections Commissioner Betty Ellis is asking the Supervisors to increase the pay of poll workers to $13 per hour. the pay is commensurate to pay levels in other counties such as Winnebago where the pay was recently raised to $10 per hour.

The county will be getting ready for a new drainage season in the spring and John Torbert of the Iowa Drainage District Association will provide an update on new legislation and rules for drainage. He will also update the board on the association and its activities with the legislature regarding drainage.