SUNDAY TALK: Terry Branstad on China, the U. S., and Iowa

He was the longest serving Governor in the history of the United States. He became Ambassador to China because of his deep friendship with Chinese officials stemming from his Governorship. As a result, he became one of the longest serving Ambassadors to China in recent times. Now this Lake Mills area native is returning home after a distinguished career. Former Ambassador Terry Branstad is out on the campaign trail stumping for Henry Stone in the 7th District of the Iowa Legislature. He wants to see the strong trade deals with China continue for the benefit of area farmers and livestock producers and is touting Stones stance on the issue.

Branstad took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to reflect on China and on other topics in our Sunday Talk.