Hancock Board to Discuss Courthouse Repairs

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning to discuss three items before the county. The first of these are secondary roads. Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will outline the state of secondary roads in the county. He will forward a resolution dealing with the temporary closing of secondary roads when necessary and ask for a payroll change for his department.

The board will look into any lingering drainage matters and get a full report for Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders.

One of the bigger issues that the board will deal with on Monday is the continuing issue of the repair of the Hancock County Courthouse. The board has drawn up a letter to WHKS regarding the repairs since receiving zero feedback from the engineering firm. WHKS was initially hired to investigate the costs associated with fixing seepage issues, window sill replacement, tuckpointing, and construction of a vestibule. WHKS passed the reigns onto ATURA architecture, who consulted with Randall Construction. Together ATURA and Randall could not give the board actual project cost estimates – other than for adding a 16×16 stone vestibule at a big-ticket cost of $220,000 along with Atura’s architectural fees extending to nearly $28,000.

Frustrated, the supervisors, met again in August with WHKS, explaining they would like cost estimates to fix the immediate drainage issues first and foremost. WHKS has been missing in action since. Thus the supervisors decided to forego WHKS and seek contractor quotes to fix the seepage issues as they feel those repairs should be under the $100,000 engineer threshold.

To date, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors has paid out a total of $5,139.20 to WHKS for engineering consulting fees, although no actual repairs have been completed.