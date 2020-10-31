I-29 Moo University Series Continues with Government Program Update

The I-29 Moo University webinar series continues with a presentation by Minnesota Extension ag business management specialist Megan Roberts on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The webinar will be live from noon to 1 p.m. and there is no registration.

This presentation, supported by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will dive into what we do and don’t know about this new crop of government programs as 2020 comes to an end, including PPP forgiveness application changes, tax considerations and the upcoming Dec. 11 CFAP 2 deadline.

COVID-19 brought farms many challenges, as well as several new governmental programs to decipher — from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 1 & 2) and mandatory Families FIRST Act employee sick leave.

The presenter, Megan Roberts, is a University of Minnesota extension educator in ag business management. Her roots in agriculture come from growing up on a dairy farm, and she resides on a hog and crop farm in southern Minnesota, with her husband and son.

No registration is required. Producers can log on to the presentation at https://z.umn.edu/I29_government_program_update.

For more information, contact I-29 Moo University collaborators Fred Hall, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at 712-737-4230; Jim Salfer, University of Minnesota, at 320-203-6093: Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension, at 608-882-5140 or Kim Clark, UNL Extension, at 402-350-5003.

The I-29 Moo University Collaboration was established as a multi-state learning community. The I-29 Moo University Collaboration connects extension dairy staff and dairy producers from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, monthly e-newsletters, podcasts and on-farm tours.

For more information about the I-29 Moo University Collaboration and programs, go to their webpage at https://dairy.unl.edu/.