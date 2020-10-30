Smith Resigns as Forest City Administrator

Forest City officials received notification that City Administrator Barb Smith has resigned her post effective December 11th. The move was surprising considering the progress the city has made in revamping and drawing in business into the city. A new hotel, Hy-Vee entering the city, the opening of the Boman Fine Arts Center were just a few of the additions to the city business scene while Smith was City Administrator.

Smith was married in May and her husband works in Humboldt. The couple worked hard to find a position in Forest City for him, but the job in Humboldt was better. Regardless, Smith has resolved not to leave loose ends untied.

Despite the fact that she now leaves the city in a progressive mode, with improvements happening everywhere, she wants nothing better than for the city to continue to grow. She envisions groups, organizations, and businesses working together for a positive future and hopes for continued expansion.

As Smith stated, she will continue to help through the upcoming budgeting process and wherever else it is needed while the city searches for a suitable replacement to Smith. The city council will begin the process of defining the job duties, salary, and the hiring procedures immediately.