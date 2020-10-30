Kanawha City Council Considers Adding to the Police Force

The Kanawha City Council was offered a suggestion by current Police Chief D. J. Martinez to expand the force by one part time officer. Martinez had spoken with Rob Gerdes who is a candidate for Hancock County Sheriff about the need to have a part time officer working for the city. Martinez is the only full time officer for the city who could command reserve officers, but those officers have only limited duties.

Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek explained the situation and why it might be beneficial to have a second officer on staff.

Currently there is no contract in place between the city and the county so the city would have to make arrangements well ahead of time to cover a day off by Martinez.

The city has not come to a decision on the matter, but may take it up again in their next meeting.