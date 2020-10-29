Lake Mills falls to Dike-New Hartford in Volleyball, West Hancock plays football tomorrow night

SPORTS NEWS OCTOBER 29 2020

The Lake Mills Volleyball team fell to traditional power Dike-New Hartford in a Class 2A Regional final in Charles City on Wednesday night in straight sets. In a match heard here on KIOW, set scores were 25-14, 25-21, and 25-10. The Bulldogs say goodbye to 4 seniors, Emma Hoffman, Alexia Dean, Makenna Hanson, and Kylie Greenfield. Lake Mills ends their season at 25-10. In one other volleyball match from Wednesday:

Janesville over North Butler 25-14, 25-7, 27-25

Tomorrow night, the West Hancock football team plays host to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in the 3rd round of the Class A playoffs. The Eagles are 8-1, while the Hawks are 7-2. Cole Kelly leads the Eagles with 1,521 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. Kooper Ebel, a dual threat quarterback, leads the Hawks with 934 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, and has thrown for 614 yards and 4 touchdown passes. Game time is 7 pm. Join Kevin Wilson and Jay Hiscocks for the live play by play with pregame starting at 6:30, and kickoff at 7. The game will be broadcast on both KIOW and B103 Friday night. West Hancock playoff football on KIOW, B103, and video streaming online at kiow.com/live.