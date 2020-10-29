Dean Milward Holstad age 93 of Lake Mills, died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery, 1108 S. Lake Street in

Lake Mills with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating. Military honors will then be given by the Lake Mills Otto Chose

American Legion Post #235, with the help of LMHS trumpet students performing “Taps.”

The use of a face covering and social distancing are encouraged.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund, 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills, IA 50450.

