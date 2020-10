Odette “Peggy” Stevenson, 98, of Kanawha passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Kanawha Community

Home in Kanawha.

Private graveside services will be held at Amsterdam Cemetery in rural Kanawha. Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha is assisting the family with arrangements.

