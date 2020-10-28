NIACC Breaks Ground on It’s New Forest City Hub

A second groundbreaking has taken place in the Nerem Industrial Park in Forest City. Following the turning of dirt for the new Forest City Veterinary Clinic, North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has now broken ground on its new educational facility in the park. NIACC President Steve Schultz was pleased to get this project going.

The educational hub will be the first of its kind in the area and will focus on career programs that can earn a certificate in six months to programs with degrees in two years.

Programs like what will be offered at the NIACC hub are difficult to find in rural areas. Because of distance to colleges and universities, it is hard for potential students to get the hands on training and education needed to completely learn these disciplines. Some universities do not offer these programs which is where community colleges excel because they do.

The question remained as to what were the biggest areas of study needed to fill local occupations that are in demand.

Students at Lake Mills, North Iowa, Forest City, and Garner Hayfield Ventura will be able to take classes concurrently with their high school careers. The general public can also take classes toward certificates or degrees too.

Those Associate Degrees or Certificates would be regionally accredited through the Higher Learning Commission in Chicago.

The hub is expected to be completed in time for Fall 2021, however the college is looking for instructors for the courses to be given at the Forest City location.