Kaylee Miller is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for October 28, 2020

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Kaylee Miller helped the Indians into the Class 3A Regional final with a pair of standout performances last week. In Monday’s 3-0 win over Clear Lake, Kaylee had 15 kills, 9 digs, hit .483, and was 14 of 15 serving. In Wednesday’s sweep of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Miller had 14 kills, 3 digs, and a solo block. She was also 15 of 17 serving. Congratulations to Forest City senior Kaylee Miller, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.