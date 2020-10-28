A celebration of life visitation for Chris “Brunzy” Brunsvold, 44, of Wesley formerly of Forest City will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Buffalo Creek Activity Center in Titonka. There will be a time of sharing beginning at 4 p.m. led by Pastors Kent Madison and Judy Junkermeier.

Social distancing practices will be followed, and the wearing of masks is appreciated by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his 3 children in the Chris “Brunzy” Brunsvold Memorial Fund.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona in charge of arrangements.

