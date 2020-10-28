Belmond-Klemme Schools Go Online For Secondary Students (UPDATED)

The Belmond-Klemme Community Schools are dealing with five new cases of coronavirus. The district acted swiftly upon learning the news of the new infections by immediately quarantining the individuals. Superintendent Dan Frazier then notified all members of the district, both students and staff of the situation. The district is now going to keep the elementary students attending class at Jacobson Elementary, but secondary students (7-12 grades) will now go online with their studies beginning Friday.

Frazier and district officials are monitoring the situation.

Frazier expressed concerns that people should be aware of the situation, especially those who may have had limited contact with one or more of the cases now in isolation.

Seventh through twelfth grade teachers will will take a day for planning as they prepare to switch their instructional delivery method to all online instruction. Secondary classes will not convene.

Secondary classes will convene online starting at 8:30 A.M. on Friday, October 29. Online instruction will continue through Thursday, November 5. There is no school scheduled for Friday, November 6. In-person classes and instruction will resume in our high school building at 8:30 A.M. on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Parent conferences will continue next week as already planned and scheduled. There will be no school activities starting now and running through Sunday, November 8. The band concert scheduled for Thursday evening has been cancelled. No makeup date has yet been set.

This sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 virus is largely attributed to activities outside of school and not anything that is happening during the school day. Frazier stated that the care and mitigation protocols continue to work to protect our students while in school. The district is continuing to contact trace and investigate possible COVID exposure among the student population. The school district is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Wright County Public Health through this process.

Superintendent Frazier wrote this message on the school notification system to all students, staff, and parents about the problem.

Monday, October 26, two Belmond-Klemme teachers tested positive for COVID-19. This letter is intended to update you with some important information, and to reassure you that the Belmond-Klemme Community School District continues to take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.

The two teachers became infected in unrelated incidents, and both believe they were infected outside of school. Today, we learned three other staff members have been infected after exposure to one of the infected teachers in school. The school district is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Wright County Public Health. The five infected staff members are currently at home recovering.

Upon learning of the positive cases, our school immediately implemented diligent contact tracing to find who may have been exposed. Unfortunately, the five infected staff members have resulted in a number of students considered exposed to the virus. The exact number is yet to be determined as we continue to carefully work through our contact tracing process. The exposed students are currently at home or soon will be. They will be kept under observation, and will continue their studies online. I want to remind our students: if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your physician immediately.

At this time, both Belmond-Klemme school buildings and the Alternative Learning Center remain open and operational. Please stay alert to possible updates or changes in this condition. We are following all CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting. We encourage all of you to continue following the CDC’s recommendations to remain healthy and well.

You will continue to be notified like this if or when we have further diagnosed cases of COVID-19 within our school buildings. Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.

We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of Belmond-Klemme Schools.