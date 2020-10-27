SPORTS NEWS OCTOBER 27 2020

The Lake Mills volleyball team advanced to the 2A region 5 final with a straight sets victory over Aplington-Parkersburg on the road Monday night. In a match heard here on KIOW, the Bulldogs won 25-20, 29-27, and 25-7. Lake Mills advances to take on traditional power Dike-New Hartford, who swept Pella Christian tomorrow night at Charles City High School. KIOW will have the live play by play, with pre-match starting at 6:50, and first serve at 7 pm. Lake Mills regional final volleyball tomorrow night on KIOW and audio streamed at kiow.com.

Other regional volleyball scores from Monday:

Saint Ansgar over Turkey Valley 25-19, 26-24, 25-6

North Butler over Bishop Garrigan 28-26, 25-16, 25-18

Tonight, the Forest City volleyball team travels to Manly to take on top ranked Osage in the 3A Region 5 final. Forest City is 21-9, while the Green Devils are 30-2. Game time is set for 7 pm. Join us for the live play by play, with pre-match at 6:50, and first serve at 7. Forest City regional final volleyball tonight on KIOW and kiow.com.

Other regional finals tonight locally include Clarion-Goldfield-Dows taking on Des Moines Christian at Webster City, and Humboldt taking on MOC-Floyd Valley at Schaller-Crestland.