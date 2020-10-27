HCHS Is Building For Your Future

New Emergency Department Room

After more than 2 years of research and planning, on Wednesday, October 28th, Hancock County Health System in Britt will unveil phase 3 of its $8.4 million expansion with the official opening of the new emergency department. The new ED will provide enhanced security, privacy and state of the art care with a new entrance and registration desk in the south side main atrium. Phase 3 of the new ED features a lab, triage room, outpatient room with point of care testing, 4 exam rooms, safe behavioral health room, a trauma room, and an advanced decontamination room. Process Excellence Coordinator Angie Lappe tells about bringing the plans to fruition.

Angie Lappe, Process Excellence Coordinator

HCHS Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Dawn Peterson says remodeling the ED will provide better healthcare for patients, especially in light of the pandemic.

Dr. Dawn Peterson, MD

HCHS ER and Infection Prevention Supervisor Ashley Studer is excited to announce this isn’t just a great patient satisfier, but also one for the nurses.

ED Supervisor Ashley Studer

Earlier this year, the new surgical services unit opened on the 3rd floor, doubling its current square footage to include two major operating rooms, two endoscopy rooms, and four same day surgery suites. Also, the main atrium lobby was remodeled, along with the addition of a new vestibule, drop off lane and outdoor heated sidewalks.

HCHS Chief Executive Officer Laura Zwiefel tells how this newly remodeled one and only entrance will make the patient process easier for accessing the services throughout the hospital.

Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CNO

The Iowa Hospital Association’s 2020 Economic Impact Survey found that 260 jobs are tied to HCHS with an economic impact of $12.5 million.

Planning ahead is perhaps the most important component of financial responsibility, and Hancock County Health System’s Board of Directors has done just that. HCHS conserved cash for several years, which made it possible to pay the first $1 million of the project with cash reserves. USDA funding was secured for up to $6.433 million while the remaining funds will be obtained through local banking institutions, Prairie Energy Cooperative’s $1 million interest free loan, and other fundraising campaigns with HCHS employees, area businesses and the public. If you would like to donate to the “Building for Your Future” campaign, contact HCHS Marketing and Foundation Director Jodi Ball at 641-843-5000.

The final phase of the $8.4 million expansion will include relocating the Senior Life Solutions Department from the 3rd floor to the first floor and adding an additional trauma room to the Emergency Department. The 4th phase should be completed by the end of February 2021.