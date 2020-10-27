Hancock County to Demolish Annex

The Hancock County Annex building on the corner of State and East 8th Street in Garner is set to be demolished sometime prior to May 31, 2021. A public bid opening was held Monday at the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting, and Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells which company was awarded the work.

Locally based Clear Lake company, YohnCo, was awarded the demolition project with its low bid of $23,110. There were 7 total bids with the highest coming in at $46,750 from Precision Pipe and Grading of Clear Lake. The work included in the bid called for capping the water and sewer lines, obtaining the proper permits, removal of the building along with disposal of the concrete as well as backfill of the site. All landfill fees and truck hauling will be measured and paid separately to avoid padding the bill.

The Annex building has for years been on the county’s capital improvement projects list. Last year the county disconnected utilities, auctioned off a bunch of stored items, and removed asbestos in order to prepare for demolition.