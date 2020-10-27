Colleen A. (McDermott) Johnson, 86, of Clarion passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and
Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.
Private memorial services will be held.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central
Avenue East in Clarion.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233