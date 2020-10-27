Belmond-Klemme Schools React to Five New COVID-19 Cases

The Belmond-Klemme Community Schools are dealing with five new cases of coronavirus. The district acted swiftly upon learning the news of the new infections by immediately quarantining the individuals. Superintendent Dan Frazier then notified all members of the district, both students and staff of the situation. The schools and district offices remain open and operating at this time as the district intensely continues to discuss what future actions need to be taken such as going strictly online from home or a hybrid of at school and at home.

Frazier and district officials are monitoring the situation.

Frazier expressed concerns that people should be aware of the situation, especially those who may have had limited contact with one or more of the cases now in isolation.

Superintendent Frazier wrote this message on the school notification system to all students, staff, and parents about the problem.

Monday, October 26, two Belmond-Klemme teachers tested positive for COVID-19. This letter is intended to update you with some important information, and to reassure you that the Belmond-Klemme Community School District continues to take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.

The two teachers became infected in unrelated incidents, and both believe they were infected outside of school. Today, we learned three other staff members have been infected after exposure to one of the infected teachers in school. The school district is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Wright County Public Health. The five infected staff members are currently at home recovering.

Upon learning of the positive cases, our school immediately implemented diligent contact tracing to find who may have been exposed. Unfortunately, the five infected staff members have resulted in a number of students considered exposed to the virus. The exact number is yet to be determined as we continue to carefully work through our contact tracing process. The exposed students are currently at home or soon will be. They will be kept under observation, and will continue their studies online. I want to remind our students: if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your physician immediately.

At this time, both Belmond-Klemme school buildings and the Alternative Learning Center remain open and operational. Please stay alert to possible updates or changes in this condition. We are following all CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting. We encourage all of you to continue following the CDC’s recommendations to remain healthy and well.

You will continue to be notified like this if or when we have further diagnosed cases of COVID-19 within our school buildings. Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.

We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of Belmond-Klemme Schools.