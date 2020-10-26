Wright County Board to Review Issues

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet via Zoom meeting on Monday beginning at 9 am. It can be viewed by going to https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09.

The board will discuss the current COVID-19 policies and make changes where they are needed. They will get an update from the Emergency Operations Center in Wright County as to the status of the number of infections and cases. They will also hear about any new outbreaks in centers and locations in the county.

Construction work on the AgriBusiness Park will be reviewed. The board will hold a conference call with developers and the contractor on the current status of things at the park and any new work that has yet to be done.

The CGA Right of Way research proposal will be discussed between the board and Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons. He will also propose the hiring of a new employee as a Patrol Operator at the Belmond Maintenance Facility. He will also discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county.

Those who would like to participate by phone can call 1-312-626-6799. The Meeting ID is 465 435 965