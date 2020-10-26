Absentee Ballots Are Slow to Return

There has been a tremendous surge in requests for absentee ballots in the area. While people are requesting and receiving ballots, they are slow to return them back to county auditor offices. Winnebago County Auditor and County Election Commissioner Karla Weiss’ office noticed that ballots were not coming back as quickly as they were going out.

In person voting is going strong at the Winnebago County and Hancock County Courthouses. Those who want to vote early will need identification verifying who they are. This includes a drivers license or official identification along with proof of residence.

Weiss and all area election commissioners highly encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election.