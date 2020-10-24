Sunday Snows May See Accumulation

The National Weather Service is forecasting a bitter weekend beginning on Sunday as there may be accumulating snow and hazardous travel into Sunday evening. The highest amounts may exceed 4 inches in west central and northern Iowa. Mason City could see 4 to 6 inches of snow from the storm.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad Small clarified the situation.

Temperatures may get near or just above freezing in some locations which will lead to record cold temperatures early next week. Monday night lows could get into the single digits and teens. Afterwards, the extent of the possible cloud cover and the snowpack will impact temperatures.

The area may recover by mid-week, but forecasters believe that below normal temperatures remain likely.

The snow is expected to begin falling on Saturday night.