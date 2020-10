The Forest City Scouts will be collecting food items this week at the former Goldy’s parking lot on Highway 69. Scoutmaster Jeff Haugen says it’s a variation on a theme, and is being dubbed Fill the Trailer this year.

In addition, Haugen says the scouts will be selling cotton candy and mini donuts again at the event.

The event takes place from 8 am to 12 pm. The public is encouraged to give.