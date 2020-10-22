Lindeman Successful at State 4-H Level

4-H students recently participated in the state convention in Ames and during that time, many of the students had the opportunity to show their projects for judging. For Sydney Lindeman, it was in a virtual non-livestock competition.

Lindeman entered in clothing which she had sewn together. Her education in sewing came from her mother.

Lindeman can sew pretty much anything that is within her difficulty area. Sometimes she will wear the items that she puts together.

She also feels that it is important to know how to sew in case there is an emergency like a button comes off or some other minor emergency that requires a repair.

For many who sew clothing, using the right materials becomes very important.

Lindeman has been very successful at the state competitions in sewing.

Sydney Lindemann hopes to continue her success in future competitions at the state level.