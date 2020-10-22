Ernst Supports More COVID Aid for Iowans

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) today continued her work to get additional support to Iowans during COVID-19. The relief package Ernst voted for today included many of her priorities—including her bill to support Iowa’s child care providers and working families, access to a second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for Iowa small businesses, additional relief for farmers and unemployed Iowans, funds for testing and vaccine development, and much more. Senate Democrats, who claim to support this relief, blocked the bill.

“Iowans need more relief, and that’s what I’ve been fighting to get them. But once again, my Democratic colleagues are choosing to hold COVID-19 aid hostage for the sake of their partisan wish list,” said Senator Ernst.

“Today’s relief package included bipartisan measures that would help Iowa’s farmers, child care providers, families, schools, and small businesses, as well as spur on testing and vaccine development; yet our friends across the aisle simply said no. Iowans and all Americans deserve better.

“In the middle of a public health and economic crisis, we need to put the American people first. Everyone should agree that something is better than nothing. I hope my Democratic friends will come back to the table in good-faith and work with us to get much-needed relief to American families and workers.”