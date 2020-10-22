Buffalo Center To Rally for the Bison

The North Iowa Community School District has announced that they are organizing a send off of the playoff football team on Friday afternoon. The community is encouraged to participate.

The bus will leave from the East side of the school and travel South out of town going past the Methodist Church and Bowling alley before entering Highway 9. If you are able to line the street to cheer them on with their fire truck escort, that would be fabulous and much appreciated! The bus leave time is approximately 2:45 pm. Elementary and Middle School students will cheer them on from the halls inside the school while High School cheers outside.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their Bison blue and spirt gear to cheer the team on as they depart for Tripoli for the Friday night game. Those who want to travel with the team will ride the pep bus at a cost of $10 which cover the ride there and back along with admission to the game.