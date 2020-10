The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail in either Hancock or Winnebago County is Saturday, October 24th. Both Auditor’s Offices in Hancock and Winnebago County will be open until 5pm.

In person voting can be done during normal office hours at both locations and they will be open on Saturday, October 31st from 9 am to 5 pm.

The last day to request an absentee ballot in-person is Monday, November 2nd at 5 pm.