Schmit Pleads Guilt to Accessory Charges

Michael Schmit of Winnebago, MN, pled guilty to “Accessory After the Fact,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 13, 2019. Schmit was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Schmit was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.