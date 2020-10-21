Fenney Sentenced on Multiple Counts

Wayne Fenney of Columbia Heights, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Interference with Official Acts,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2020. For Count 1, Fenney was sentenced to serve 60 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. For Count 2, Fenney was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently.