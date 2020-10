This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills High School. Bennett Berger Threw four passes on Friday night and completed all four of them for TOUCHDOWNS. He recorded 180 yards with those four passes. He also led the rest of the Bulldogs offense to put up 63 points in Lake Mills’ first playoff win in school history. Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week Bennett Berger of Lake Mills High School.