Surf Ballroom Given a 21 Day Suspension

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) announced that the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake has been ordered to serve a 21-day suspension for violating Iowa’s liquor laws.

A hearing complaint was filed on July 2, 2020, alleging that the establishment reused and refilled liquor containers in violation of the Iowa Code. “Protecting public health and safety is paramount in our regulation efforts. Reusing and refilling an alcohol container directly puts public health and safety at risk,” said ABD Regulatory Compliance Bureau Chief, Josh Happe.

On October 19, 2020, an administrative law judge issued a decision and agreed, based on the preponderance of the evidence, that cheaper liquor was poured into more expensive bottles, and that the actions of the establishment were serious and did indeed put public health and safety at risk.

The licensee has 30 days to appeal the decision.