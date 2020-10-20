Scam Education Program Open to the Public

All to often we hear about phone scams or fake scams that involve you working for next to nothing. The Forest City Chamber of Commerce wants to change all that, or at the very least, educate the public. They invite everyone to learn about email scams, texting and phone scams, work from home scams and tips on what to do if you are approached or fall victim to scams. This presentation is sponsored by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce and will be presented by Heidi Fedders, Director of Marketing at MBT Bank.

Attend the presentation at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce (106 S 4th St) or via Zoom on October 20, 2020 from 6 – 7 pm. FREE and open to the public!