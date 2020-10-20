Mobley Joins HCHS Clinic Staff

Hancock County Health System (HCHS) announced that Shannon Mobley, D.O. has joined the HCHS Clinic Medical Staff. Dr. Mobley, a board-certified Family Medicine physician, will be providing care to patients from the Britt Medical Clinic, 532 1st Street NW.

Dr. Mobley also will be using his vast experience in Occupational Medicine and joining Anthony Ellis, DO, and Jamie Brantner, PA-C, in offering this service to area businesses and industry. Dr. Mobley is currently the President of the Michigan Occupational and Environmental Medical Association and the North and South American Health and Wellness Coordinator for General Motors Corporation (GMC).

“We are beyond thrilled to have Dr. Mobley join our team of dedicated providers,” said Laura Zwiefel, HCHS’s CEO/CNO. “He has a proven success record in leading an international team of physicians and support staff in implementing and maintaining certifications for quality high-standard patient care.”

Dr. Mobley also is fluent in both Spanish and English, which will be an asset for many Hancock County area residents

Dr. Mobley earned his medical degree from Michigan State University. Among his many outside interests are bicycling, running and kayaking.

“His background, his knowledge and his experience truly demonstrate his overall commitment to patients and the leaders of industry and business,” Zwiefel said. “His service will be one more reason why HCHS is the health care provider of choice for Hancock County residents.”

He joins Jamie Brantner, PA-c; Kelly Christianson, ARNP; Lacy Halsrud, ARNP; Kenton Moss, MD; Julie Larson, ARNP; and Jennifer Rosenmeyer, DNP, ARNP; to provide quality primary care at Britt Medical Clinic.

HCHS Clinic’s medical team also consists of Connie Arispe, MD; Anthony Ellis, DO; Krista Sweers, ARNP, and Hilary Zrostlik, ARNP, who provide care at HCHS’s Garner Medical Clinic, 730 W. 3rd. Amber Nielsen, LISW, and Ashley Shelanksi, LMHC, provide behavioral health services from both sites as well. Other HCHS Clinics include those in Kanawha and Wesley.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mobley, call HCHS Clinics: 641-843-5050.