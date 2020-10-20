Bradley “Brad” James Usher, age 54 of Lake Mills died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home after a long fight with stage 4 cancer.

A memorial visitation for Brad will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills. A prayer service will take place at the end of visitation (5:00 PM) with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating.

Military honors will be conducted by the Lake Mills Otto Chose American Legion Post #235.

Everyone is invited to attend and the use of a face covering is recommended.

Bradley James Usher was born on September 1, 1966 in Charles City, Iowa to parents Dennis and Susan (Jones) Usher. He grew up in Nashua, Iowa and graduated from Nashua High School in 1984.

On March 14, 1988 Brad joined the United States Navy. He was assigned to the USS Guadalcanal LPH-7, served in Desert Storm in 1991, and completed 5 med cruises. Brad was a search and rescue swimmer and also was a member of the security force onboard the ship. On March 13, 1993 he was honorably discharged.

Following his service with the Navy, Brad moved to Lanett, Alabama where he worked for Wellington Sears. In 1995, he made the move back to Iowa, and began working for Eaton Corporation in Belmond. During his time in Belmond, he met Camille Redfield. The two were married on March 6, 1999.

In 2000, Brad left Eaton to work at Winnebago Industries in Charles City, where he was a senior lead. After 6 years, a move was made to Austin, Texas where he was employed at Dell Computers. However, his Midwest roots kept pulling him home; in 2009 Brad and family made their final long-distance move back to Iowa. In Clarion, Iowa, Brad worked for Krysilis/Mosaic where he worked with handicapped children. He was also a pool & spa technician and was a volunteer with the Clarion Fire Department.

In 2014, he started at Winnebago in Forest City as a senior lead in the Lake Mills plant, where he was currently employed.

Brad enjoyed hanging out with friends playing outdoor games, camping with relatives, hunting, fishing, and going out to breakfast with co-workers.

He is survived by his wife Camille of Lake Mills; 6 children Katie Judge, Lauren Usher, London Usher, Ashton Redfield, Virginia Addie Marie (Gage Hengesteg) Usher, and Trevor Usher; a very sweet granddaughter Sophie Hengesteg; siblings Steve & Karen Usher of Forest City, IA, Lisa & J.J. Johnson of Rudd, IA, and Troy & Sue Usher of Clarksville, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Brad is proceeded in death by his grandparents Ray & Anna Usher and Kyle & Katy Jones; his mom and step-dad Susan & Bill Vining; his father Dennis Usher; and a daughter Kristie Sue Usher.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221