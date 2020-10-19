Seivert Found Guilty on Possession Charges

Timothy Seivert of Buffalo Center, pled guilty to with “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 15, 2019. Seivert was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Seivert was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Seivert was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.