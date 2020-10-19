Janice I. Knudtson, age 90 of Forest City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services for Janice will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Avenue, rural Lake Mills, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. Burial will be in the Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The service will be livestreamed on the One In Christ Facebook page, and there will be a link to the livestream on the Schott Funeral Home website and Face book page, beginning at 10:30 on Friday.

For those attending the service, a face covering is mandatory.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

