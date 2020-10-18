Worth County Board to Meet

The Supervisors of the Worth County Board will meet at 8:30 am Monday morning with a discussion on the current state of secondary roads. They will meet with the Worth County Engineer to cover such topics as road resurfacing and patchwork. Any special projects which need to be addressed will also be reviewed during the meeting.

The board will then turn its attention to drainage matters and any new issues brought to the attention of the Worth County Drainage Clerk. Current projects will also be reviewed by the board.

The board will get an update on the I-35/Highway 105 business subdivision including any further work being done there. Jason Petersburg will provide the updates to the board. They will also hear from Joe Myhre with NIACOG who will inform the board on possible incentives for projects in Worth County.

The meeting will take place at the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.