SUNDAY TALK: Governor Reynolds on COVID and the Election

There are a number of concerns regarding COVID-19 and the outbreaks that are occurring in the state. Nursing homes, schools, meat and poultry producers are getting hit the hardest. Governor Kim Reynolds is addressing these issues daily she continually stays in contact with health officials on the status of the situation along with ways to help stop the spread.

Reynolds is also concerned about the amount of out of state money being spent on the election, particularly in the U. S. Senate race. She worries that some of what is being said may be misleading in the highly combative race.

The Governor took a moment to sit down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss these issues in our Sunday Talk.