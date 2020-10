Those who may have to stay indoors and are worried about radon gas will have the chance to learn more about it according to KIOW’s Tony Andrews.

Radon gas originates from the ground and works its way through cracks in the basement flooring or walls. Those who are concerned about this odorless colorless gas that can seriously affect the lungs, should learn more from the seminar. Contact Missy Loux at (515) 532-3453 to make a reservation to the free event.