Manly to Receive State Tax Breaks

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has awarded state tax breaks to three Iowa-based companies that promise to expand and hire three dozen more people.

Sukup Manufacturing, a family-owned company with headquarters in Sheffield, makes grain handling equipment. The company plans to spend $4.7 million to expand its facility in Manly and promises to hire 10 more employees once it’s done. The Frontier Co-op in Norway sells orga0nic herbs and spices throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Co-op plans to spend more than $7 million expanding its warehouse and hire two dozen people once the project is completed. The third company to be awarded state tax breaks Electrical Power Products in Des Moines. The company promises to add two more people to its payroll once a $5.5 million expansion is completed.