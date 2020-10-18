Hancock County Board to Consider Numerous Road Projects and Leases

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9 am. The major portion of the meeting will deal with roads, leases, and approval of final plans.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will address the board with his delivery of the County Engineer’s Report on Secondary Roads. In it, he will recommend the signing of lease agreements for secondary roads ground. This will include grounds in Klemme, Crystal Township, and Grant Township.

Purvis will also have the board consider an Iowa DOT Agreement for Surface Transportation Block Grant Program Federal Aid Swap Project.

The board will also review three proposed Farm to Market routes which will be funded through Farm to Market, Federal, and State Aid. Three routes are planned using the available funding.

Supervisors will also address issues regarding the courthouse which is in need of repair. One company has been called but the board was unsure about having to tear apart sections of the walls to see what needed to be done. The board will discuss options for repairing the damage done by weathering and time.

Drainage will also be discussed as the board will meet via teleconference with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors to consider a pay estimate with A1 Excavating and Drainage on repairs to Joint Drain #13-128.

The board will finish up the meeting with a discussion with William Keel at 10:15 am about work in Drainage District 7 Lateral 255.

The board will meet in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner. It can be viewed by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/423990813 or by dialing in at (669) 224-3412 and using the access code of 423-990-813.