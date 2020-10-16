Winnebago County to Hold Flu Shots and Clinic Today

The Winnebago County Health Department is conducting seasonal flu vaccinations Monday through Friday 1-4, starting Monday September 21st 2020. All recipients must have an appointment, no walk in appointments. Please have your Medicare or insurance card with you when you arrive at the health department offices.

Interested individuals must call (641) 585-4763 for an appointment. At this time the department has all seasonal flu vaccines available.

The Winnebago County Public Health Department will also be conducting flu clinics this fall in various locations on specific dates. Those entering the clinics will be screened for COVID-19 and if they are found to have any symptoms they will be turned away. Officials are asking anyone who may have symptoms not to come to the clinic. They ask that you social distance and wear a mask.

Officials are asking that you have your insurance card ready, otherwise cost is 30.00$. High dose flu vaccine (65 and older) is 55$. We do not accept Aetna, Triwest, Tricare, or First Health.

The final clinic date is Friday October 16th Forest City Senior Center 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.