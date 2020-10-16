Forest City Sweeps TIC West Team Races, Christians/Hovinga Take Solo Titles

October 16, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Forest City Sweeps TIC West Team Races, Christians/Hovinga Take Solo Titles
Top of Iowa Conference Logo

TIC West Conference Meet

Boys top-10

  1. Joey Hovinga Forest City
  2. Quinn Swift Bishop-Garrigan
  3. Kris Hammitt GHV
  4. Nick Schiltz North Union
  5. Drake Weland Eagle Grove
  6. Joe Meis Bishop-Garrigan
  7. Ethan Johnson Forest City
  8. Isaac Swenson Belmond-Klemme
  9. Parker Sharp Forest City
  10. Jake Hejlik GHV

Team Champion – Forest City 40

Team Runner-Up GHV 76

Girls Top-10

  1. Abby Christians GHV
  2. Lily Nelson Forest City
  3. Lea Friedle Eagle Grove
  4. Rachel Leerar West Hancock
  5. Katelyn Knoll GHV
  6. Abigail Bates Belmond-Klemme
  7. Miriam Beenken North Iowa
  8. Mallory Leerar West Hancock
  9. Hannah Morphew North Union
  10. Maddie Axtell Eagle Grove

Team Champion – Forest City 41

Team Runner-up – GHV 44

Notes

2nd Straight for Christians

First time since 2003 that both the FC girls and boys have won team titles

 

ADVERTISEMENT