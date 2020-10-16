Forest City Sweeps TIC West Team Races, Christians/Hovinga Take Solo Titles

TIC West Conference Meet
Boys top-10
- Joey Hovinga Forest City
- Quinn Swift Bishop-Garrigan
- Kris Hammitt GHV
- Nick Schiltz North Union
- Drake Weland Eagle Grove
- Joe Meis Bishop-Garrigan
- Ethan Johnson Forest City
- Isaac Swenson Belmond-Klemme
- Parker Sharp Forest City
- Jake Hejlik GHV
Team Champion – Forest City 40
Team Runner-Up GHV 76
Girls Top-10
- Abby Christians GHV
- Lily Nelson Forest City
- Lea Friedle Eagle Grove
- Rachel Leerar West Hancock
- Katelyn Knoll GHV
- Abigail Bates Belmond-Klemme
- Miriam Beenken North Iowa
- Mallory Leerar West Hancock
- Hannah Morphew North Union
- Maddie Axtell Eagle Grove
Team Champion – Forest City 41
Team Runner-up – GHV 44
Notes
2nd Straight for Christians
First time since 2003 that both the FC girls and boys have won team titles